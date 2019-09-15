State to have startup policy on new technology

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said the government will come out with a separate startup policy exclusively to promote new technology in the state.

Addressing media persons in the city, the minister said that he wants to encourage more people towards the industrial sector, and that the government is making all efforts to attract firms to set up businesses in the state.

Rane said that he will be meeting Union minister Nitin Gadkari on September 17 to discuss various issues pertaining to the industrial sector.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is the chairman of Goa Investment Promotion Board, has constituted a screening committee, which is headed by me. The committee will screen proposals and present them before the board,” he said.

This committee will do spadework on the proposals put forth for setting up shop.

Rane said the IPB must have at least 40 per cent demarcated land so that it can be allotted to the firms interested in setting up their projects in Goa.

The Goa Industrial Development Corporation will be totally digitalised and geo-tagging of the IDC land will be done in the near future, he said.

On the loan taken by the IDC to pay back special economic zone promoters, the minister said that he had preliminary discussions with the Chief Minister on auctioning of the land that had been demarcated for SEZs.

“Our efforts are to pay back the loan taken by the IDC by auctioning the SEZ lands,” he added.

Rane said that Gadkari wants allocation of land for setting up five-six clusters such as maritime cluster, food processing cluster etc in Goa.