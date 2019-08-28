State to host GST council meeting on Sept 20

Panaji: The state will host on September 20, 2019 the 37th goods and service Tax council meeting, which will be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This will be the first outstation meeting for Sitharaman, who is the chairperson of the GST council. The state government has already begun preparations for hosting the meeting at a Kadamba plateau-based hotel.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, who is a member of the GST council representing the state government, on Monday held a meeting of the officials reviewing the preparations.

Sources said on Tuesday that holding of the meeting in Goa had been hanging fire for the last one year on account of the poor health of past chairperson and then Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away recently. The council has now decided to meet outside Delhi this time.

The sources indicated that the council will review the present revenue position in GST era. Besides, some major issues will be discussed at the meeting so as to resolve them expeditiously.

Though the agenda of the meeting is always decided by the council, Goa-related issues could come up for discussion.

There are some issues pertaining to the state, which include ‘cross-empowerment’ for recovering the pending dues of EDM festivals from organisers.

Moreover, there are grievances of hoteliers on 28 per cent GST with tariff of Rs 7,500 and above.