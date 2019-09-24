State tourism industry in for ripple effect

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The collapse of the iconic British tour operator Thomas Cook could deliver a major blow to Goa’s tourism sector, which is already facing threat due to the lower number of tourist arrivals in the state.

“The British tour operator brought majority of the British tourists to Goa, which ranged from high-end to middle-level tourists,” explained president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa Savio Messias.

The British tourists constitute nearly 30 per cent of the international tourists arrivals in Goa, he said.

“The British as well as German tourists were the first international travellers to Goa, and Thomas Cook has been facilitating their arrival in the state since past 30 years,” he added, pointing out that the British tourists, who have a tradition of long and peaceful holidays, generally stayed in Goa for at least one week and up to 14 nights.

Thomas Cook has ceased trading, with all of its hundreds of thousands of bookings cancelled after the firm failed to secure rescue funding. The British Civil Aviation Authority announced the firm’s collapse on Monday.

More than 600,000 vacationers had booked through this company.

The TTAG president said the British tourists stayed in Goa in places ranging from five-star hotels to two-star hotels and even patronised the shacks, and in this way were advantageous to one and all.

“In fact, last year, Thomas Cook took care of 2,000 airline seats per week, booked for Goa, thus bringing lot of British tourists to the state,” he revealed, noting that the British global travel group handled major section of international tourists arriving in the state.

The TTAG president also said that much and much before the Russian tourists took a liking for Goa, the British tourists were introduced to the state by Thomas Cook.

“And then, the stakeholders from the Goan tourism sector also liked the British tourists,” he informed, pointing out that the hotels, restaurants and shacks are going to feel the impact of this collapse.

The statistics points out that nearly 1.48 lakh British tourists landed in Goa on holiday in during the previous tourism season from October to March. Many of the hotels, which are totally dependent on Thomas Cook for tourists, are going to suffer this tourist season, which has already started from September 15.

Messias on a parting note also informed that many British tourists visiting the state generally prefer to return to Goa after two-three years.

“I am afraid that we might also lose these repeat clients of state tourism,” he said.