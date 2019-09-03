Steep fines to instil road sense in motorists from next week

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The transport department will start imple menting the amended Motor Vehicles Act from next week, imposing stiffer penalties against violations of traffic rules.

The amended the Motor Vehicles Act with steeply hiked fines for traffic rule violations came into effect from Saturday midnight.

Transport director Rajendra Satardekar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that there is no need to frame state rules or issue separate notification to implement the amended act since the central acts have mandate on all states.

The amended act has stiffly hiked the fines on all traffic rule violations, including not wearing of helmet and seatbelt, drunk and dangerous driving, over-speeding and other offences.

A new Section 199A has been introduced into the act, according to which if a juvenile is caught driving a vehicle, his guardians and the owner of the vehicle will be deemed guilty and will have to pay steep fine of Rs 25,000, with imprisonment up to three years. The registration of the vehicle will also be cancelled.

“The imposition of the newly-hiked penalties will undoubtedly ensure vehicular discipline, making a rider and driver responsible on the road. We will start imposing the new fines from next week i.e. from Monday. Targets given to motor vehicle inspectors will be reviewed, pushing them on qualitative detection of traffic violations,” Satardekar explained.

Presently the enforcement cell of the transport department has zeroed in on two-wheeler riders.

The fine for driving without licence has been enhanced ten times – from Rs 500 to Rs 5000. In case of allowing unathorised persons to drive vehicles, the penalty has been hiked to Rs 5,000 from the previous Rs 1000.

Similarly, the penalty for over-speeding has been enhanced from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000: in case of a light motor vehicle it will be Rs 2,000; for medium passenger or goods vehicles and subsequent offence, the penalty can be between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000.

The offence of helmetless riding will not only attract a fine of Rs 1, 000 but lead to suspension of licence for three months. The fine for triple riding has also been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500.

The penalty for the offences relating to accident has been the increase in imprisonment period of up to six months and/or fine of up to Rs 5,000 for first offence, and imprisonment of up to one year and/or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 for second offence.

The fine for rash driving has also been revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. And if caught for drunken driving, one needs to cough up a hefty fine of Rs 10,000.

The amended Motor Vehicles Act mandates that a violator can be fined an amount of Rs 2,000 and/or imprisoned for up to three months for the first time if caught driving an uninsured vehicle; for the violation of the particular rule for the second time, the violator will have to shell out Rs 4,000 as fine, and/or undergo imprisonment of up to three months.

The fine for jumping red light has been hiked to Rs 5000 from the previous Rs 1000.

Driving without wearing the seatbelt, which earlier had invited a fine of Rs 100, will now attract a fine of Rs 1000.

The act has inserted new penalties for excess passengers, failure to use safety belt and violation of rules in seating of children.

Violation of safety measures for motorcycle drivers and pillion riders, refusal to stop and submit vehicle for weighing, use of mobile phones in silent zones and failure to allow free passage to emergency vehicles have also attracted fines.