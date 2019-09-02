Stray dog on Dabolim runway forces flight to abort take-off

Vasco: Barely 19 days after pilots of a Goa-bound Mumbai Air India flight aborted landing at the Dabolim airport runway due to the sighting of stray dogs on the runway, yet another incident of a stray dog entering the runway was reported on Sunday forcing a Delhi-bound Air Asia flight to abort its take-off.

Sources at the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that the incident was reported around 8.25 am, when the flight (I5778) was readying to depart from the tarmac. However, the Air Traffic Control, monitored by the Indian Navy, spotted the stray dog on the runway, leading to the pilots aborting the take-off.

The stray dog was then immediately moved out of the runway by the naval authorities. The aircraft remained stranded on the tarmac for nearly an hour, causing inconvenience to the passengers on board. The flight then took off for Delhi around 9.15 am after additional technical checks.

It is learnt that after the incident involving Air India flight at the Dabolim airport runway, the naval authorities have proactively taken steps to relocate dogs from the vicinity of the runway. Nearly 60 stray dogs have been relocated after the naval authorities signed a memorandum of understanding with the department of animal husbandry.

A top Indian Navy official said, “The increase in rampant throwing of garbage outside the airport and areas around Dabolim-Bogmalo has resulted in increase in stray dogs and bird menace at the airport which is seriously impinging safety of passengers. The Navy has sent frequent requests to panchayats to look into the matter.”

“The INS Hansa, along with government of Goa, has taken proactive steps to remove dogs from vicinity of runway under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indian Navy and the department of animal husbandry, and an NGO ‘World Veterinary Services’ has already commenced removing and relocating dogs since mid-August. The project funded by the state government has resulted in relocation of 60 dogs in last fortnight,” said the Navy official.

“It is hoped that the situation will improve in future, provided the locals near the airport, taxi operators and others dispose of garbage responsibly,” he said.