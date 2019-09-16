Students accidentally fell in quarry: cops

Mapusa: Post-mortem on the bodies of two Goan students among the four students who had drowned in the water-filled quarry at Tuem was conducted at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim on Sunday while postmortem on bodies of other two students who are natives of Mumbai was not done.

In this connection, Pernem police have registered an unnatural death case and are investigating further.

It may be recalled that on Saturday evening, a group of 43 students from a Tuem-based boarding school along with three staff had gone for trekking wherein six students when reached near an abandoned stone quarry in Tuem ventured into the water to wash their feet. Police informed that students while washing their feet slipped and fell into the water and started drowning. Police said that the staff who was present succeeded in rescuing two of the students.

Following the incident, fire, police and other officials were informed who rushed to the spot and started search of students with help of locals. Later after extensive search, bodies of four students were recovered from the quarry.

The deceased are identified as Danish Shaikh, 14, a native of Mumbai and Class IX student; Jonas Dias, a Class VI student from Cuncolim; Prince Das, a Class VII student and a native of Jharkhand and Fredrick Fernandes, a native of Mumbai and Class IX student.

Following the incident, Pernem police had registered an unnatural death case and have started investigation as recording of statements of witness including students and staff has started.

PI Harish Madkaikar informed, “Last night, we registered unnatural death case. We will now record statement of the witness and relatives in this connection.”