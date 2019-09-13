Students will have to wait for interest-free loans

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goan students, who are totally dependent on interest-free loan of the government for their education, will have to wait for at least three more months to receive the first instalment of the said loan.

The Goa Education Development Corporation, which is the nodal agency to handle such loans, is presently inviting applications for the same under the interest free educational loan scheme of the government for 2019-20 for fresh as well as renewal categories.

The last date for submission of the duly completed forms along with soft copy is December 31, 2019.

Stating that the scheme implementation process has already begun from August 26, GEDC chairman Kanta Patnekar told this daily that the first batch of applications would be taken up within two months for scrutiny by placing them before the selection committee.

“We intend to disburse the first instalment of the loan to the approved beneficiaries by December 2019,” he added.

Incidentally, the implementation of the scheme was delayed because of the election code of conduct, which had been in force during the first five months of this year due to the general elections.

The particular scheme envisages grant of loans to Goan students to assist them in their pursuit of higher and technical education.

It provides for exemption from the payment of interest charges, as long as the loanees adhere to repayment schedule strictly.

The GEDC chairman said that there are no financial problems as far as the implementation of the scheme is concerned.

“The GEDC has substantial amount in its possession through recovery of previous loans sanctioned under the IFEL scheme, with the recovery of loans as high as 96 per cent to 97 per cent,” he observed, pointing out that for one, most of the students availing loans have to sign a repayment bond with the GEDC, and then most of these students are able to secure good jobs after completion of their studies, facilitating the return of the loan.

Taking up the issue of interest-free loans, the Goa pradesh Congress committee had stated that under the renewal category, an average loan amount of Rs 80,000 pertaining to each student has been pending under the scheme, with admissions of many students being kept on hold by various institutions due to the non-payment of fees.

The GPCC had also maintained that the institutions were refusing to accept any excuse from these students for delay in payment of the fees.

‘”The students have gone to second year of their course but still the educational loan for their first year is pending,” the GPCC had pointed out, noting that the parents have been forced to take personal loans at exorbitant interest rates.