Sudin lays blame on national highway contractor

Ponda: Five days after the Curti Khandepar retaining wall collapse incident, former PWD minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar inspected the site on Monday and blamed the national highway contractor M Venkata Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd for negligence.

“PWD had asked the national highway contractor in December 2018 to shift the 900-mm diameter and 750-mm diameter water pipelines. Even in January 2019, the contractor was reminded about it. But the contractor did not act and it has led to all this,” Dhavalikar said while speaking to the press.

“The retaining wall, which has collapsed, was constructed in 1999 and due to its weak structure, the PWD had asked the national highway contractor to shift the pipelines on a priority basis. Secondly, after the road-widening work, the pipelines have now gone underneath the road. Considering this, the shifting of the pipelines was necessary,” Dhavalikar said.

Initially, there were four pipelines on the same side of the road, all originating from the Opa water treatment plant. However, after a request from the PWD, the contractor had shifted two pipelines to the other side of the road.