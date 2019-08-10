Sudin quizzes Vishwajit over 8.25% interest to take back SEZ land

Panaji: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Friday questioned the Minister for Industries Vishwajit Rane on the 8.25 per cent interest amount paid to the promoters of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), for getting the land allocated to them released.

A total amount of Rs 256.20 crore, including principal amount of Rs 132,91,14,644 and an interest of Rs 123,29,76,749 has to be paid by the government to the SEZ promoters. The government, till now has already paid an amount of Rs 204.40 crore to five of the seven SEZ promoters.

“The promoters had asked for 15 per cent interest, but 8.25 per cent interest rate was agreed in the Supreme Court,” Rane informed, adding that Maxgrow Finlease with over 2 lakh sq mts of land at Verna and Meditab Specialities Pvt Ltd with 12.3 lakh sq mts of land at Keri are yet to be paid.

“The land allotted to five SEZ parties has been taken back by the Goa Industrial Development Corporation, while these two SEZ promoters have not approached GIDC for resolution,” Rane informed the House, stating that the land back in possession of the government would now be put to use as per the GIDC Allotment Regulations 2014.

Vishwajit Rane observed that an auction route would be taken to dispose of the land obtained from the SEZ promoters, so that the money received could be used to repay the loan taken for getting the particular land released from the SEZ promoters. “However, if there is any good investment offer regarding industrial project or industrial cluster, we can consider that,” he noted.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat informed the House that the percentage of interest to be paid to the SEZ promoters was not reached in the Supreme Court but was strictly decided between the government and the SEZ promoters.

Speaking further, Rane said that the interest amount has been paid to most of the SEZ promoters and the government cannot do anything about it now.

“Former chief minister Manohar Parrikar had taken a decision to pay the interest to the SEZ promoters after calculating the value of land with them to be Rs 600 crore,” he informed, retorting that Dhavalikar was the second-most senior minister in the Parrikar cabinet but had never come out in opposition on the issue then.

The Minister for Industries also assured the House that the stakeholders in the industry sector would be taken into confidence and their suggestions incorporated into the State Industrial Policy, which will be ready before the next session of the assembly. “Till that time, we will not notify whatever has been cleared by the state cabinet pertaining to this policy,” he

maintained.