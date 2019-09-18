Sudin refutes reports of reinduction into cabinet

Panaji: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader and former deputy chief minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Tuesday clarified that he has not met senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari after formation of the state government under Pramod Sawant.

When reporters asked him about the recent reports suggesting his and Vijai Sardesai’s re-induction in the cabinet, Dhavalikar refuted the reports and said that he last met Gadkari in Goa when the process of forming government under Pramod Sawant was going on.

The MGP leader also claimed that he was the person who suggested the name of Sawant for the chief minister’s post to Gadkari after Parrikar’s death during the meeting held at a Dona Paula-based hotel and to BJP national president Amit Shah over the phone.

“May be because of contradictory statements that are being made by the cabinet ministers over various issues, someone has spread the news of my re-induction into the cabinet. However, neither I have met Gadkari nor anybody has approached me,” he said.