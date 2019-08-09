‘Sufficient stock of petrol available’

Panaji/Vasco: The All Goa Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association on Thursday informed that there is adequate stock of petrol in Goa and there is no need for the consumers of the fuel to get panicky.

The reaction came after people started queuing up at the petrol pumps around Goa, following rumours that the supply of petrol to Goa has been cut off due to incessant rains experienced by the state.

A representative of the Association informed this daily that petrol stock of around six days, for the entire state is available in Mormugao.

“In addition, tanker ship carrying petrol is presently anchored in Goan waters and ready to download the fuel sufficient for the state for another six days,” he noted.

Meanwhile, long queues of vehicles were witnessed at petrol pumps on Thursday following rumours that petrol pumps will remain shut for the next three days due to insufficient stock of petrol.

Messages indicating closure of petrol pumps were posted on several social media groups resulting in vehicle owners making a beeline at several petrol pumps in and around Vasco to fill fuel in their vehicle tanks. “The petrol pumps will be closed for the next 3 days due to shortage of fuel. The tankers are stuck on highways due to heavy rain and road blocks,” said posts on social media groups.

However, oil companies have asked the people not to panic and said that the messages posted on social media groups are only rumours.