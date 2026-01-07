Super SC, Diwar SC register contrasting wins

NT Reporter

Porvorim

Super Sports Club registered a five-wicket victory over Badem Sports and Cultural Club in a GCA B Division (Tiswadi Zone) match at the ODM, GCA Ground, Porvorim, on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, Badem scored 174 in 35.4 overs. Pritesh Naik top-scored with 43, while Mayuresh Tandel made 38 and Gauresh Khandeparkar added 15. Siddhesh Pandit led the bowling for Super SC with figures of two for one, while Akhil Patil and Nikhil Kadam picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Super SC chased down the target in 39.4 overs, finishing on 177 for five. Vaibhav Patil anchored the chase with 56, supported by Shaheen Surlakar’s 49. Skipper Narendra Sale remained unbeaten on 34. Shameet Shetty was the most successful bowler for Badem with figures of three for 31. Vaibhav Patil was named Player of the Match for his decisive innings.

In another match, Diwar Sports Club defeated Leo Sports Club by 10 runs at the ODM, Panjim Gymkhana.

Diwar scored 225 in 41.4 overs, with Adarsh Naik making 95 and Prasad Halankar 75. Krishnakant S. Majik took four wickets for 27 runs, Imtiaz Shaikh four for 37, and Swapnil Kambli one for 25. Leo Sports Club replied with 215 for seven in 45 overs. Pratik Gaonkar scored 46, Manoranjan Rout 43, and captain Imtiaz Shaikh 41. Prasad Halankar took three wickets for 32 runs, while Sazu Naik and Umesh Naik claimed two and one wickets respectively. Prasad Halankar of Diwar SC was named the man of match.