Supporters gather at Anjuna PS as Arpora sarpanch detained

NT Reporter | Mapusa

Tension rose outside the Anjuna police station on Sunday evening after Arpora–Nagoa sarpanch Roshan Redkar was allegedly detained for questioning in connection with the Birch by Remo Lane fire incident. As supporters gathered and demanded answers, Redkar was released after nearly four hours.

Speaking to the media, Redkar said a PSI had asked him to report to the station, where officers questioned him and did not allow him to use the washroom.

“I had given a demolition order, and it was stayed by the Directorate of Panchayats. Trade licences are given after a panchayat body decision following a resolution,” he said, adding, since 2022 no permission was given without panchayat decision and resolution.

He added that when he had closed five clubs, he had been offered “lakhs” to restart them but refused.

AAP leader Amit Palekar said the panchayat had issued show-cause and stop-work notices for illegal operations, but other departments, including the pollution board, CRZ, health, excise and electricity, failed to act.

Redkar said, “I will resign from the BJP. People from Goa came in my support and will make sure that the party doesn’t win in Calangute.” News of his alleged detention drew large crowds from Arpora, Anjuna and nearby areas.

Supporters questioned why he had been called, under what legal provision he was held, and whether the move was politically motivated. Locals argued that he was being made a scapegoat because he had issued a demolition order, which was later stayed by the Directorate of Panchayats, and insisted that all those involved should be investigated.