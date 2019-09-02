Sushil, Lydia are U-19 State Jr Badminton champs

Panaji: Sushil Nayak and Lydia Barreto have been crowned U-19 boys and girls singles champs of the State Junior Badminton Championships held at Chicalim Sports Complex on Sunday.

Sushil outplayed Shourya Joshi 21-14, 21-15 in the final and Lydia went on to beat Yasmin Sayed 21-7, 21-9 to lift the title.

In the U-17 girls singles Lydia Barreto met Aahana Nayak whom she easily outplayed 21-5, 21-7; while Shourya Joshi defeated Rudra Dukle 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the U-17 boys singles final.

Arjun Fallary and Shourya Joshi went on to beat Aryaman Saraf and Chetan Magdum 21-15, 21-11 in the boys U-17 doubles final, while the duo once again had to fight hard against Saraf and Magdum to clinch a 21-11, 19-21, 21-13 win in the U-19 boys doubles final.