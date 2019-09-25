Suspension of Parliament ‘unlawful’, says UK SC

PTI

London

In a body blow for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his controversial move to suspend Parliament in the run-up to Brexit was “unlawful”, the UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, an unanimous judgment the embattled leader said he would respect even though he “strongly disagrees” with it.

Johnson suspended, or prorogued, Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, saying it was to allow for a Queen’s speech to outline policies of his new government.

However, Opposition MPs and many members of his own Conservative Party had accused the 55-year-old Conservative Party leader of trying to escape parliamentary scrutiny during a crunch phase ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline.

Indian-origin anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller had challenged his decision in the UK High Court, which had referred it to the highest court of the country.

“The effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme,” Supreme Court president Lady Brenda Hale said, as she handed down the verdict on Tuesday.

“The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” she said.

She said the unanimous decision of the 11 Justices meant that Parliament had not been prorogued – the decision was null and of no effect – and it was for the Speakers of the Commons and Lords to decide what to do next.

The ruling marks a major setback for Johnson, who is currently in the US for the United Nations General Assembly session. He had insisted that courts should not intervene in such political matters.

Reacting to the ruling, Johnson said it was an “unusual judgment”, adding: “I don’t think this was the right decision. The prerogative of prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge.”

Speaking in New York, he said his government will “respect” the court verdict.

Admitting that getting a Brexit deal was “not made much easier with these sort of things in Parliament or the courts”, he insisted the UK would still leave on October 31 – a pledge he had entered Downing Street with in July.

Speaker of the Commons John Bercow said MPs needed to return “in light of the explicit judgment”, and he had “instructed the House of Commons authorities to prepare… For the resumption of business” on Wednesday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded Johnson’s resignation. He said the ruling showed Johnson’s “contempt for democracy”.

“I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position and become the shortest serving Prime Minister there has ever been,” Corbyn said.

Anti-Brexit campaigner Miller said: “Today is not a win for any individual or cause. It is a win for parliamentary sovereignty, the separation of powers and independence of our British courts.

“Crucially, today’s ruling confirms that we are a nation governed by the rule of law – laws that everyone, even the Prime Minister, are subject to.”