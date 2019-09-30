Swamy warns ‘imported’ MLAs to toe party line

Margao: In an apparent warning to the former Congress MLAs, who have joined the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to toe party line, the party’s Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that the move was a temporary measure and a disciplined party like BJP will not tolerate those who behave the way they did in their previous party.

Speaking to reporters during a talk on ‘Resurgence of Hinduism’ in Margao, the MP said that while the party is looking to have its government in all states, Goa is strategically an intellectual state and the party cannot afford to lose it. He said that after the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, a vacuum had developed but the situation was well handled.

Swamy said that the country and state would not benefit from the Congress forming the government given the scale of corruption. He said that while the dominant control of the party is still with the RSS, new people have become ministers while the hard-core party supporters have not got their dues.

He said that these arrangements are all temporary as even Lord Ram had taken the support of Bibhishan to defeat Ravan.

He said that there is no harm in accepting people who are willing to accept the programmes of the party and speak for it. However, these are all temporary in nature as a disciplined party like BJP will not tolerate those who behave the way they did in their previous party.

Later, speaking on the sidelines of the talk, Swamy called for abolishing income tax to trigger revival of India’s economy adding India will not only regain control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but will engineer the split of Pakistan. He said the major problem faced by the country is lack of demand not supply.

He said that the Finance Minister has given some Rs 1.45 lakh crore to the industry but with that money what is the industry going to do the companies will keep on producing when there is nobody to buy.

Hence he said that in order to push up the demand, the government should abolish income tax which will increase the purchasing power. He said that income tax has already become out of date as there is no uniformity as in agriculture there is zero income tax, poor people have no income tax while the rich use chattered accountants and make ‘adjustments’ while it is only the middle class who are bearing the burden of income tax which is further triggering black money economy.

He further stated that the government should increase the rate of interest while also ensuring that the rate of lending doesn’t cross the 9 per cent mark. He further stated that if the government can encourage people to save, India could overtake China’s economic growth in the next 10 years.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that China’s economy is on the decline as its economic strategies have got outdated while cost of labour has also increased tremendously which gives India a realistic chance to overtake China’s economy in the next 10 years.

On Resurgence of Hinduism in the country, he said that the country is already 81 per cent a Hindu nation and it doesn’t have to be declared as one. He said the DNA of the entire country is one which suggests that people irrespective of the religious fates are all one and that matters and even the Jews who were persecuted all over the world have flourished in the country.

He said that the government is committed toward the Ram temple and is expecting a favourable response from the Supreme Court in November while adding that the government has assured to take up a comprehensive bill to ban cow slaughter in the country in the forthcoming parliamentary session.

He emphasised on the need to promote Sanskrit in the day-to-day life saying that the Indian culture or the Hindu culture which has not got eliminated while great cultures got eliminated by time and has also been accepted by UNESCO.

He came down heavily on dowry and people considering the birth of a girl child as a burden saying dowry is nothing but purchasing of the husband for the girl which the Hindu religion never accepts. On the contrary the Hindu religion looks up to women in the form of Goddess Durga, Laxmi and Saraswati and people should feel blessed when they get a girl child.

He further stated that the uniform civil code will be implemented across the country shortly as men and women are both equal and complimented Goa for being the first state which already has the uniform civil code implemented.

On Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he said abrogation of Article 370 which made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of the country and the country will regain every millimetre of land under Pakistan occupation. Swami further stated that already Pakistan is dreading the RSS and it will not be long before Pakistan is split into small fractions.