Swimmer vows to win gold medal for India

September 9, 2019 Goa News 1 Views

Panaji: The 15-year-old swimmer, who was allegedly raped and molested by her coach Surajit Ganguly in Goa, has vowed to fight back and return to swimming with an aim to win a gold medal for the country.

In a video posted on Twitter by filmmaker Vinod Kapri, the courageous swimmer is seen continuing with her training not in a pool but in a pond at her native place in West Bengal.

It is pertinent to note here that it was Kapri who first drew the attention of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter, seeking his intervention  to initiate action against Ganguly.

“I am a national-level swimmer… I will overcome whatever happened to me, and come back to swimming.  I will win a gold medal for my country, and this is my aim,” the junior national swimmer said.

“Thank you all for supporting me, and hope you will continue supporting me,” she added.

Kapri in one of the tweets said that the 15-year-old girl used to train for two hours every day. However, post the alleged rape incident, she is now devoting four hours every day for her training.

