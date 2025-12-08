Systemic rot

Hard decisions are needed to end corrupt ecosystem that pervades the coastal belt

It’s good to see the state government working overtime following the Arpora fire tragedy. It issued arrest warrants against the promoters of the nightclub, arrested the club’s managers, suspended three officials, set up a magisterial inquiry into the inferno, etc. Interestingly, all of these events happened on a Sunday! Otherwise, everyone knows how efficiently the government works.

If our state administration is so prompt, then how were the illegalities allowed to thrive in the tourism sector? The death of 25 people is a blot on the state government. One cannot only blame the nightclub owners. Rather the blame lies with the government-supported ecosystem, boiling down to administrative failure and corruption. The deaths occurred due to criminal negligence of safety norms. The news was covered by the international media and has given Goa tourism a bad name.

What message has Goa sent out to the world following the Arpora tragedy? That we are a state that supports illegalities? Probably, they are not aware of our state policies of supporting illegal structures and encroachers on government and comunidade lands. We have also unnecessarily given nightclubs that follow proper rules a bad name.

We cannot say that the Arpora inferno is an “eye opener”. Who didn’t know about the illegalities along the coastal belt. Mormugao BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar had raised the issue of the very nightclub in the legislative assembly in August. Why didn’t the government act on it? Is some mafia-like ecosystem working in the state to stall action against such illegalities? Why was no action taken against such establishments when complaints were lodged with the authorities? No doubt, the role of the Arpora panchayat in issuing NOCs and trade licence, has come in sharp focus pointing to the wheels within wheels in the tourism sector. A month ago, in a legal notice, the entire illegality trail was explained and copies were sent to the state government and several other government agencies, including top bureaucrats. The magisterial inquiry should also summon the officers who had received the notice, seeking an explanation as to why they didn’t act on it. If action had been taken, the 25 people would have been alive today.

There are several similar instances where citizens are fighting illegalities. They get no support from the government machinery. Is this not in the interest of the country?

On the suspension of three officers, a minister himself raised questions. Revenue Minister Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate reportedly asked whether the government would have suspended IAS and IPS officers. In this backdrop, it would be interesting to know whether the government will do it after the magisterial inquiry committee report is submitted.

Past experience shows that magisterial inquiries are set up and after the reports are submitted, they are put on the backburner. This is seen across the country, as stated by the national media. This corrupt ecosystem has to change else it will turn into a mafia. There should be an inquiry to probe why demolition orders against illegal structures, including in CRZ areas, have not been executed over the years and the officials along with the politicians involved should be taken to task. Goa needs a special judicial commission to root out the rot in the system. The protection money culture has to be wiped out. But do we have the political will to do it?

The government must stop behaving like an ostrich. With allies, BJP has 33 MLAs on its side in the 40-member House. Why can’t hard decisions be taken? This is the time to strike.