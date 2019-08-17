Tanker water bookings pile up at PWD office

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Over the last two days, the water supply division of PWD at St Inez received 240 bookings for supply of tanker water but could attend to only 24 calls because there was no water available at water storage facilities in Altinho, and the nearest Assonora water treatment plant for

supply.

The PWD received daily 100 bookings since Thursday and managed to attend to not more than ten calls due to water shortage thereby increasing the number of pending bookings every passing day.

Maximum calls were received from the areas of Taleigao, St Cruz and Panaji which were the most-badly affected areas and went without water for past 48 hours.

Many residents stood in the queue to enquire about the booking status at PWD office in St Inez but the attendants at the booking counter had to turn them back with assurance that they will supply water tanker at the earliest.

The PWD pressed its service tankers to get water from two water treatment facilities in Salaulim and Opa located in South Goa to cater to the needs. But the water cannot be supplied to all pending requests in next 24 hours as it is time consuming to cover the long distance to bring and supply water.

Senior officials from the PWD division-III (PHE), at St Inez told ‘The Navhind Times’ that it is unlikely for them to repair and restore the water supply from Opa at a given stipulated period of three days if there is heavy downpour and it may take at least a week.

They described the major breakdown of two water supply lines at Curti as shocking and informed that such breakdown had never happened in the past.