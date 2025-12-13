Task cut out for pollution controlboard post Arpora nightclub blaze

NT Reporter

Panaji

In the aftermath of the recent fire tragedy that occurred at a nightclub in Arpora, leading to the death of 25 individuals, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GPSCB) has undertaken a challenging task of inspecting the consent orders and the renewal of such consents given to establishments located in the coastal belt.

According to the information available, the entire exercise must be completed within 10 days and the task has been assigned to eight officers. Four officers will have to verify the establishments in Pernem and Bardez talukas, while four others will verify the establishments in Tiswadi, Mormugao, Salcete, Quepem and Canacona talukas.

According to sources, there are between 1,200 and 1,500 such establishments existing along the state’s coastal belt. Moreover, the officers must also verify if any of the establishments that are issued consents by the pollution control board have been issued orders for demolition or to be sealed by other authorities.

Questions are being raised on whether the exercise can be completed within 10 days, sources said adding that a 10day period is perceived as a tight schedule. They said the staff will be under pressure to finish the exercise promptly.

On December 12, GSPCB Member Secretary Geeta Nagvenkar issued an office order pertaining to re-verification of the consent orders issued to applicants/units/establishments.

According to the order, GSPCB teams will also verify the compliance of conditions of the consent orders issued to the establishments in the coastal areas. The pollution control board teams will also identify those units that are functioning without the GSPCB consents or those that are operating without renewing the consent orders.

The pollution control board issues consent orders to establishments under the Water Act and the Air Act.

The order states, “Specific verification as to whether the guidelines issued by the MoEF in 2025 re: grant of consent, Goa Water and Air Rules and Orders of the Hon High Court passed in PIL WP/44/2022 and PILSM/2/2022 are complied with.”

As per the order, officials must carry out the exercise of inspection and verification and submit a report for necessary action against the violators. The entire exercise must be completed by December 23, states the office order.

It may be noted that the Arpora nightclub where fire broke out was operating without the necessary permissions and also lacked safety measures.

Following the tragedy, the government announced a magisterial inquiry. The government also placed three senior officials under suspension. The then member secretary of Goa State Pollution Control Board Dr Shamila Monteiro, then Director of Panchayats Siddhi Halarnkar and then Arpora-Nagoa secretary Raghuvir Bagkar were suspended.