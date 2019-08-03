Taxi strike continued for 2nd day

The taxi strike continued for the second day running as a section of taxi operators refused to accept the chief ministers peace overtures. They want the Goa miles scrapped. And are not willing to join any other app. They are only willing to concede to meters.

The chief minster tweeted on the issue expressing his commitment to ensure that tourists are not affected.

The tourism industry was hit and the government was for forced to ferry tourists from various points including the airport by Kadamba transport buses. The taxi issue was discussed in the assembly at length a couple of days back.

