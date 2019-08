Taxi strike to continue, We don’t want any taxi app in Goa, say adamant taxi Operators

Taxi operators who are off the roads for the past 5 days say that they will not join any app, spurning the Chief Minister olive branch. They are also adamant that they want the Goa Miles Taxi app scrapped.

These same Taxi operator met the chief minister late last night. The decision on Wednesday was taken after a meeting of taxi operators union leaders said. Despite overwhelming support from sections civic society the opposition, Congress has thrown its weight behind Taxi strike.