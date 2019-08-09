Taximen’s Only Option

Private taxis must go on app to adapt to the global trend

The state government’s tough stand on the taxi union demands has worked: they have called off the strike. From the very beginning Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had firmly turned down the demand of taxi operators to scrap GoaMiles, terming it “illogical.” For the first time the state government refused to budge under pressures of the taxi lobby in decades. Sawant must be complimented for refusing to yield to the pressure tactics of taxi operators. For the last three decades they had been dictating terms to the government and succeeding in thwarting any attempt to bring transparency in their business. Taxis being essential for ferrying tourists from the airport, railway stations and bus stands and for providing transport to local residents as well, the taxi operators had managed to hold the government and tourists and local citizens to ransom for a long time till the government decided to take a tough stand, so that sooner or later they were left with no option but to provide app-based service.

The government’s tough stand did not allow the strike to prolong as the message was clear and precise. The striking taxi owners realised that they could not blackmail the state government this time. The government invoked the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) and served notices to hundreds of striking taxi owners. FIRs were filed against some. The police arrested one of their leaders. Even rent-a-car owners were also to receive notices for joining the illegal strike. The taxi union leaders had sensed that this time they could not create trouble like stopping GoaMiles taxis or blockading roads.

The firmness with which the government dealt with the taxi operators was beginning to yield results quickly. Hundreds of yellow and black taxi operators withdrew from strike on Wednesday and pledged to resume operations from Thursday after talks with the Chief Minister. There were many others among strikers who wanted to resume operations but were not doing so under pressure of leaders of taxi unions. There were cracks in the unions and there were indications that they might have to call off the strike. The government was sending out a subtle message to the taxi operators who were willing to come out of the strike.

With the strike entering seventh day, fissures appeared to be developing among taxi operators on continuing with it. No wonder it ended. How long could the average taxi man have held out without any income?

With Goa attracting over seven million tourists a year, taxis have become an essential transport. Luckily for the government and tourists, the taxi strike was called during the lean monsoon season when the flow of tourists is lesser. The government had been able to deal with the strike by pressing into service buses of the state-owned Kadamba Transport Corporation to ferry tourists to their destination. However, such arrangements could only have been temporary. Both the government and the taxi unions needed to come to an agreement to bring the service to normalcy again.

The taxi operators have to see the writing on the wall. App-based taxi services have become the norm in most parts of the country and the world. They were fighting a losing battle. The tourists who come to Goa and Goans who go outside the state have got used to travelling by app-based taxi services. The old system of people going to a taxi stand to find a taxi is outdated. Taxis are available with a touch on the mobile. The demand for scrapping of GoaMiles was indeed absurd. Taxi operators and politicians styling themselves as their champions had alleged that the software developed by GoaMiles was flawed. The government clarified that it was run by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) and there were no flaws in the software. If the taxi operators still had doubts they should not join GoaMiles. They can opt for their own app-based system which is transparent and reasonable. The taxi union leaders must review their stance and take the state government offer of all assistance to them for setting up an app of their own. They must say yes to it as there is no other option for them.