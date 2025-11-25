TCP approves additional land conversions for Zuari Industries

NT Reporter | Panaji

The Town and Country Planning Department has approved the conversion of another 2 lakh sqm of land belonging to Zuari Industries Limited from industrial to settlement zone.

A notification issued by Chief Town Planner Vertika Dagur on November 19 said the department has approved and recommended a change of zone for 97,058 sqm in Survey No. 111/1, Block C, and 1,03,070 sqm in Survey No. 111/1, Block D at Sancoale, Mormugao. Both applications were submitted by Jaskaran Singh on behalf of Zuari Industries Limited.

Earlier, the Town and Country Planning Board had approved the change of zone for more than 1.5 lakh sqm and 1.84 lakh sqm of land from orchard and natural cover to settlement zone, also belonging to Zuari Industries.

The department said the conversions are permitted under Section 39A(1) of the Goa Town and Country Planning Act, 1974, for changes in the Regional Plan for Goa 2021 and the Outline Development Plan of the Vasco da Gama Planning Area 2030.

The notification also said that 4,656 sqm in Survey No. 154/2-A at Mandrem, belonging to Designex Projects Pvt Ltd and represented by Gaurav Sekhri, has been approved by the TCP Board. Additionally, 22,803 sqm at Morjim in Survey No. 239/8 (Part), owned by Harish Chawla and M/s Natasha Jamal Trust, has been converted from orchard and natural cover to settlement zone.

Another 4,000 sqm owned by Inacinho Fernandes in Survey No. 331/1-B at Loutolim, Salcete, has been permitted for conversion from partly orchard and partly natural area to settlement zone. The board has also approved 464 sqm in Survey No. 39/1 at Tivrem, Ponda, owned by Amit Ravindra, from cultivable land to settlement zone, and 264 sqm in Survey No. 312/1-Q at Sao Jose de Areal, Salcete, owned by Diana Pereira.

The department said suggestions, if any, regarding the approved proposals may be submitted to the Chief Town Planner’s office at Patto, Panaji, within 30 days of the notification’s publication.