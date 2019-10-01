Temporary relief to shack operators as HC allows auction

Panaji: In a temporary relief to shack operators, the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday permitted the state government to proceed with operation of the shack policy upto the extent prior to the actual allotment of shacks.

The division bench of High Court comprising Justice M S Sonak and Justice Nutan Sardessai observed that taking into consideration the fact that the shack policy has been operated for all these years and cognisance of such operation is also been statutorily noticed in paragraph 3 of CRZ Notification, 2011, we feel that the state can be allowed to take steps for operation of the shack policy upto the stage of actual allotment of shacks.

The High Court further observed that this is because we have been informed that for the shacks to operate there are several preliminary steps involved including but not restricted to invitation of applications and issuance of allotment orders. According to us, no point would be served in restraining such activities. However, no actual allotment of shacks or commencement of operation therein can be permitted until further orders, the court said.

The High Court has adjourned to October 7 the hearing in the petitions filed by the Shack Owners Welfare Society and state government challenging the order of the Principal Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) dated September 13, in which it had stayed the implementation of beach shack policy.

The High Court has directed GCZMA, to file its affidavit placing on record the approval, if any, granted by it to the Shack Policy 2019-22 and also explain the basis on which such approval was granted if so by the GCZMA.

The High Court observed, “This is necessary because it was pointed out that in terms of paragraph 5(x) of the CRZ Notification 2011, developmental activities listed in the notification are to be regulated by the concerned GCZMAs within the framework of approved CZMPs. It is further pointed out that the CZMP as already approved by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the CRZ Notification, 1991, was to remain valid upto July 31, 2018 or at which time the approval is given by the Ministry of Environment under the said notification, whichever is earlier. This means that post July 31, 2018, there is really no CZMP as such in the operation. Therefore, the GCZMA, should explain the basis on which it issued its approval to the Shack Policy 2019-22.”

The petitioners contend that the bar of alternate remedy will not apply in the present petitions because the petitioners were not afforded an opportunity of hearing on the issue of operation of Shack Policy or otherwise for the years 2019-22. It is the case of the petitioners that the impugned order was made on an application made by the state government seeking extension of time for finalising the CZMP.

It is the case of the petitioners that the state government faced several difficulties in the finalisation of CZMP and therefore, some reasonable extension was required to be granted. It is also the case of the petitioners that the issue of finalisation of CZMP and the operation of Shack Policy have no direct nexus with one another, particularly because the operation of the Shack Policy is governed by paragraph 3 of the CRZ Notification of 2011 which permits and regulates the activity of erection of purely temporary and seasonal constructions customarily put up between the months of September to May each year.

The petitioners point out that paragraph 3(iii)(a) further posits that such constructions need not even be removed and dismantled during the months of June to August provided the shacks remain nonoperational during the months of June to August.

The petitioners pointed out that the Shack Policy 2019-22 has already been approved by the GCZMA on August 24, 2019. They pointed out that in terms of the orders of this Court as well as the orders made by the NGT itself, the Shack Policy has been finalised in consultation with the GCZMA, so that all environmental issues are suitably addressed. They pointed out that the impugned direction restraining the operation of the Shack Policy is in fact without jurisdiction and that is yet another ground why the bar of alternate remedy may not apply.

The High Court observed, “According to us, it does appear that there was no sufficient notice to the state government to make its submissions on the issue of operation of the Shack Policy since, what the state government had applied before the NGT was only for extension of time to submit the CZMP.”