Temporary structures on beaches: govt sets process in motion

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Tourism Department on Saturday issued a notice inviting applications for the erection of 346 temporary seasonal structures, beach shacks, huts and others on identified beach stretches for the years 2019-2022.

The terms and conditions for the erection of temporary seasonal structures, beach shacks/deck-beds/umbrellas/huts have been made available on the official website of the tourism department www.goatourism.gov.in for information of the prospective shack applicants and the general public.

The application forms can be submitted to the registration facilitation centre at Paryatan Bhavan, Patto-Panaji or Mathany Saldanha Complex, Margao from October 5 to October 15 up to 5 pm.

The draw of lots for shack applicants and selection of places and locations will be done on October 22, from 11 at Panaji and Margao.

This notice has been issued days after the High Court permitted the state government to start the formal process of allotment of beach shacks and also directed not to hand over the final allotment letter until further orders.

The Shack Owners› Welfare Society and the government had approached the High Court challenging the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the High Court that imposed a stay on the implementation of beach shack policy 2019-22.

The green watchdog had stayed the implementation of the beach shack policy as the state government has failed to comply with NGT order that had asked it to prepare and submit its Coastal Zone Management Plan, 2011 to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

However, in a temporary relief to shack operators, the High Court of Bombay at Goa had on Monday permitted the state government to proceed with operation of the shack policy upto the extent prior to the actual allotment of shacks.

As per the new shack policy, a total of 50 per cent of the total beach shacks located on government/public beach areas shall be allotted to those applicants having a minimum of 10 years of experience; in the respective district.

Around 40 per cent of the total beach shacks shall be allotted to those applicants having experience of 5 years or more but less than 10 years; in the respective district.

The remaining 10 per cent of the total beach shacks shall be allotted to other applicants with experience of less than 5 years or without experience, in the respective district.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar expressed hope that the issues related to the implementation of state’s new shack policy will be resolved soon and that each and every stakeholder will have a fruitful season this year.

‌“ I hope all the hiccups pertaining to the implementation of the new shack policy get resolved at the earliest and wish everyone a wonderful and prosperous tourism season ahead,” Azgaonkar said.