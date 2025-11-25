Tender for road to Mapusa sub-yard market floated

NT Reporter | Mapusa

The Goa Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Board has floated a tender for the construction of a new road to improve connectivity to the Mapusa sub-yard market.

The proposed road, estimated to cost Rs 32.92 lakh, will connect the market from the Krishi Bazaar office directly to the main road.

The sub-yard, spread across roughly 21,000 sqm, is one of North Goa’s key trading hubs, accommodating over 100 wholesale and retail traders as well as several vendors. Despite its significance, the market continues to face poor accessibility. Traders rely on access through the old KTC bus stand, creating congestion for both bus traffic and market users. To address this, the Board earlier pursued a road connection near the new interstate bus stand, but only a small stretch was completed and the main route to the sub-yard remained pending.

With the surrounding area now in deteriorated condition and the artificial ripening chamber project nearing completion—expected to increase vehicle movement—the Board has revived plans for a full road link.

Former chairman and trader Amey Natekar welcomed the initiative, calling the roadwork long overdue and essential for easing market operations.

He also urged the Board to repair and hot-mix internal roads to provide further relief to traders.