Tens of thousands join Moscow opposition rally after crackdown

AFP

Moscow

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on Saturday after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President Vladimir Putin’s return to the Kremlin in 2012.

On a cold rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place but deployed a massive police presence, including officers in riot gear.

The White Counter, an NGO that tracks participants in rallies, counted 40,000 people, while Moscow police gave a much lower attendance figure of 20,000.

In recent weeks, thousands have attended street protests calling for free and fair elections after the exclusion of several opposition figures, including allies of top Putin critic Alexei Navalny, from local Moscow polls next month.

Riot police and the national guard detained more than 2,000 at the previous two rallies, which were not authorised by city officials.

On Saturday, some protesters carried placards with slogans such as “Give us the right to vote!” and “You’ve lied to us enough” while others held up pictures of activists arrested at earlier demonstrations.

“I’m outraged by this injustice at every level. They’re not letting candidates stand who have collected all the necessary signatures.” said one protester.