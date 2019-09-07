Tense moments at ISRO as Chandrayaan-2 attempts landing

AGENCIES

Bengaluru

There were tense moments in the Chandrayaan 2 mission control room as it awaited signals from lander Vikram that began its descent towards the lunar surface on Friday night.

India looked to create history by becoming the first nation to reach closest to the Moon’s south pole, but as 1.55 am came and went there were no signs that the mission had succeeded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was watching the landing from the mission control room was briefed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists and was seen leaving.

The Moon lander Vikram that separated from its orbiting mothership performed a series of manoeuvres to lower its altitude for a perfect touchdown between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on Saturday.

It used rocket thrusters to slow itself down to attempt the extremely tricky operation that ISRO called “15 minutes of terror”. It was at this point that contact was lost.

The rover Pragyan is expected to roll out from the Moon lander between 5.30 am and 6.30 am, ISRO said. It will carry out research, including a thorough mapping of the Moon’s resources, looking for the presence of water and clicking high-resolution images as well.

The space agency’s Chairman K Sivan has called Chandrayaan 2 the “most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO”. “We’re going to land at a place where no one else has gone before. We’re confident about the soft landing. We’re waiting for tonight,” Sivan said.

The region where the lander Vikram is heading on the Moon is largely unexplored – most lunar landings have taken place in the northern hemisphere or in the equatorial region.