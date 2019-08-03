The Big C spreads its tentacles, govt goes for tie-ups to tackle it

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that the government will give thrust on early detection of cancer, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday told the state legislative assembly that the Goa Medical College Hospital will tie up with knowledge partners in the field of oncology as also enter into an agreement with the Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Hospital to treat the increasing number of cancer patients in Goa.

Maintaining that the government has tied up with YouWeCan, a foundation set up by cricketer Yuvraj Singh, which works towards early cancer detection, Rane said the government will be soon writing to the director of Tata Memorial Hospital, and exploring the possibility of keeping some rotating corpus with the hospital, so that it could be deducted as the patients from Goa avail treatment facilities at the particular institution.

“Earlier, this hospital had been providing credit facility to the Goa government,” he added, informing that the government will further associate with two-three high-end cancer institutes, such as Narayan Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru.

Coming out with the information that Goa annually witnesses around 1,000 new cases of various types of cancers, the Health Minister said that cancers of the breast, head and neck, and blood/lymph are the most prevalent cancers in Goa.

“We have also reactivated cancer registry to map cancer cases in the state,” he noted, mentioning that the registry, which was started on September 15, 2018, has recorded 1,039 such cases till now.

Admitting that the rise in the number of cancer cases in Goa is due to the change in lifestyle of the people, Rane told the House that the work on the tertiary cancer centre, proposed at Bambolim. will begin soon. “The Goa Medical College Hospital has failed in terms of national ranking, since there is little research going on at this hospital,” he acknowledged, pointing out that he however has directed all the departments in the hospital to come out with their research papers, and get them published in medical journals.

Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco requested the government to make available free cycles of chemotherapy to poor cancer patients, while senior Congress legislator Pratapsingh Rane demanded to know the details about the cancer cases recorded in Goa.

Goa Forward Party legislator Vijai Sardesai stated that carcinogenic ripening of fruits is one of the reasons behind more and more Goans suffering from this illness, and demanded that an Export Inspection Council testing lab should be immediately set up in the state.