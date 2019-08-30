The boys behind the Ugly Goan

Two youngsters, Kabir Naik and Clyde Tellis through their NGO ‘The Ugly Goan’ have been conducting cleanliness drives to make Goa pollution free. NT KURIOCITY gets more details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT KURIOCITY

Taleigao-based Kabir Naik and his friend Clyde Tellis through their NGO ‘The Ugly Goan’ are trying to make Goa pollution free. Founded just three months back, they presently operate out of their homes. Naik is passionate about environment, conservation, history and heritage, and content creation while Clyde a mechanical engineer by profession is currently working full time for ‘Soul Travelling’ that specialises in offbeat tourism. During the weekends or when Tellis gets time off they plan clean up drives across Goa.

Naik says that the idea of this NGO was born when one day he and Tellis went to Goa Velha beach in search of the remains of the ancient Gopakapattanam port. On reaching there they hardly found any archaeological remains, but noticed that there was loads of garbage on the seashore. This disturbed them. “I had attended a mangrove cleanup drive at Marcel a few days prior to this and experienced the difference a seriously planned cleanup drive could make. Thus, we both decided to start an initiative to clean up our surrounding and do our bit. As Gandhiji says, ‘be the change we want to see around us’,” says Naik.

And there are two reasons for naming their organisation ‘The Ugly Goan’, Naik says. Firstly, it serves as a reminder that Goans have made their beautiful state ugly by throwing garbage all over without any consideration. “Secondly, if we the citizens take it upon us, we can change the ugly state of Goa into a beautiful one the way the ugly duckling turns into a graceful swan once it starts believing in itself,” he adds.

With a team of around 200 passionate volunteers spread across Goa, presently their concentration is on garbage pollution with activities like beach, mangroves and waterfall cleanups. They also conduct outreach programmes in schools and colleges to make students understand the gravity of the problem.

“The tourist places are our main target. Those who come to Goa take these images with them. If they see trash all around, they will carry a dirty image of Goa with them,” says Naik.

During their beach cleanup drives, Naik has observed that much of the waste collected is mostly plastic and thermocol. They also find a lot of rubber slippers and sandals. Besides this, they find fishing nets and ropes.

And in a bid to tackle this waste management issue, Naik believes that segregation of waste should be made mandatory. “More waste management plants should be set up at the micro level to take care of the rising problem of waste in our state. Instead of haphazard measures, a well planned project implemented with zeal is the only way out. All public places, tourist hotspots etc require attention from the government and also help from the local bodies,” says Naik, who believes that every individual can do their bit to reduce pollution by following the three Rs-Reduce Reuse and Recycle.

The team has already conducted several drives in various locations in Goa and they aim to have one every Sunday, once the monsoons end. “Kharewado beach was one of the worst affected regions we have cleaned so far. We conducted the drive with the help of NSS volunteers of MES College. No one even knew about this beach in Vasco because the state of the beach is very bad. There are sewers flowing onto the beach and piles of plastic strewn around. We found many dead marine organisms also which was quite a horrible sight,” says Naik.

He adds that this beach was completely ignored by the authorities but after the drive, the local councilor has promised to build septic tanks on this stretch and have assured that they will put up boards to keep the area clean.

Naik has also made a 1.5-minute film shot at Kharewado which he uploaded on his YouTube channel. Apart from this, on his channel you can find a diverse range of videos from interviews of eminent personalities to history and Goan heritage, science and technology and travel videos. In fact, the youngster who is presently doing class 11 (Humanities) at Sharada Mandir School, Miramar is looking at pursuing his Bachelors in Mass Communication, and dreams of becoming a documentary filmmaker.

“Through the NGO, we want citizens realise that they can and should be part of the solution and not the pollution,” concludes Naik.