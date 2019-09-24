The Mahatma’s legacy

NT BUZZ

To commemorate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, a photo exhibition titled ‘Dignity of Labour’ was held at Big Foot Art Gallery, Loutolim. The photo exhibition featured select works based on the theme by students of CMYK Academy of Photography, Mapusa.

Gandhi believed in the dignity of labour, both in word and deed. He believed that all jobs should be respected equally and that no occupation should be considered superior or discriminated against on any basis. This philosophy was highlighted in the exhibition through photographs portraying people of all walks of life. Additionally, students visiting the premises to view the artwork and were asked to express their views in the form of paintings.

(The exhibition is on till September 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)