The scam buster

‘Marauders of Hope’ is an eye-opener into the many pyramid and Ponzi schemes used to con innocent people in India. NT BUZZ speaks to the author and journalist Aruna Ravikumar to learn more

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

Multi-level marketing schemes which are prevalent in the country for over two decades use pyramid and Ponzi schemes to con innocent people. These schemes are financial scams which target gullible people on the pretext of offering easy sources of income. Victims wake up too late enabling perpetrators of frauds to make huge profits at their expense.

‘Marauders of Hope’, a book by author and journalist Aruna Ravikumar dissects multi-level marketing scams, draws why they happened and unfolds remedial measures to stop the cancerous growth of dubious multinational corporations that are quick at feeding off people, hungry to make fast money. It is also about political patronage and failure of different regulatory and enforcement authorities to contain illegal forces.

Q. Why did you decide to come out with the book on such multilevel scams?

I have been associated with the print and electronic media for over three decades now. I used to host a TV programme which stands for the truth. During that time, I realised that a number of people were duped of their hard earned money due to multi-level marketingscams. At one point of time there were various such scams taking place in Telangana and we thought it was time to discuss this issue threadbare.

So I sent a representative from my company to meet up with some of the victims and source information. I found out there were many people who fall victims to pyramid and Ponzi schemes. Many of them were women, housewives, students, illiterate and literate people, unemployed people, basically people across the spectrum. It was mainly a betrayal of trust and that’s the reason why I call this book ‘Marauders

of Hope’.

Q. How difficult was it for you to procure the material that forms the basis of your book?

I conducted extensive research spanning about a year and half. At one level it was easy because I was a journalist so I already knew many people, but at another level I had to speak to a lot of people about their experiences. I also had to go through a lot of online material. I met and spoke at length with victims, influencers, whistle-blowers and company officials. I spoke to people who’ve acted upon these cases such as officers, NGOs, and civic rights groups who have tried to stand up against such frauds. I’ve written a chapter in the book based on my discussions with people who are trying to fight this issue. I also needed to learn how these companies operated. I had to learn about the various schemes. As a journalist I’m used to reading between the lines, so it was easy, but otherwise, I had to put in a lot of hard work.

Q. What is the aim behind writing this book?

It’s a book written with a social conscience.Rather than saying I chose the subject, I would say that the subject chose me. I was drawn to it because of the ruined relationships, the impact it had on society, and why people felt so miserable. They felt miserable not only because they lost their hard owned money but because they were cheated by somebody and no one likes to be cheated on, especially by a close friend or family.That’s what drew me to the subject. So I decided to tell this story which is not an easy one.

Most of such companies entered India post liberation and set up shop here. They started operating Ponzi schemes that were based on recruitment and enrolment of people and that’s how they get commissions.

These schemes are a mathematical improbability. Only the people at the top of the pyramid make money. As the pyramid keeps growing most of the people lower down in the pyramid don’t make any money. Also, the main heads of these companies are mostly not in the country and hence not governed by the laws of India.

Over the years, the MLM (multilevel marketing) companies have inspired local companies and the locals make their own version with the given ideas and they continue to scam people. All the money comes from enrolment and the products are just a cover.

Q. Naïve people still fall prey to a lot of these Ponzi scams. How will your book serve as a guide to them?

A lot of suicides resulted because of these schemes. Just recently a 31-year old software engineer committed suicide because he was in debt of about 20 lakhs. For the victims it is very traumatic because it’s a betrayal of trust. The people who introduce you to these scams are people you know, your friends and family. The victims are across a broad spectrum. The worst hit are cases of victims who reside in villages and are from the lower economic strata. Companies sold carwash liquid in villages where people had no cars. In a Ponzi scheme, one person sold his buffalo for `20,000 and invested it in the hope that his investment would double in 90 days. At the start he would get money of about `1200 per month and then he stopped receiving it. Eventually the company just disappeared.

What bothers me most is that people talk about Vijay Mallya but no one is talking about this scams which affect millions. MLM scams have been happening in India for over 20 years and the total loot amounts to close to `7 lakh crores.

Q. The people who are part of these Ponzi scams are extremely protected by the lobby or by politicians and it’s really difficult to trap them. Your thoughts?

Such companies are actually illegal under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act (PCMCS). But the companies have been present for almost 20 years and so no one questions their legitimacy. Such companies have a big presence and are involved in a lot of charities and in funding so they hold a lot of power.

There was a company which sold mattresses worth `5,000 for `1 lakh each, claiming that if one sleeps on it all ailments will be cured. And a lot of people bought the mattress. In the small town of Hubli, in one month, the company made a profit of `80 crores and then they just vanished. There was action being taken and a man was going to be arrested but then the matter was halted due to political interference. The person involved was related to an influential person. Eventually the matter was dropped.

But you know, journalism is all about telling the truth and being a witness to people and events so that’s what pushed me further.

Q. How much can our government benefit from your book?

This book is about optimism as well as debunking the dark side of society and the loot going on. It’s about hope that something will be done because I’ve traced the loot from its initial steps. I’m not a victim. I’ve just been an observer. It’s not about one company or shutting down a business or a firm. I have a grudge against any bad intentions. It’s about the fraudulent system and an ongoing fight against the system.

We have a government that talks about a new India and an empowered India. A India which is actively fighting corruption. So I would like the government to act. We have a wonderful piece of legislation, the PCMCS Act 1978, to take such companies to task. We have laws in place but they aren’t being implemented. The 16 agencies present in our country that can regulate this act are not doing anything. They pass it on to someone else saying it doesn’t come under their jurisdiction.

Recently, the Cyberabad police in Hyderabad have registered 38 cases and arrested 70 people in a multi-level marketing scam allegedly involving QNet. The company had roped several celebrities to endorse their services.

This book is hoping to tell the government to act on the issues and bring a solution because this is a worldwide phenomenon. The only agency which can crack down of these fraudulent companies is the government.