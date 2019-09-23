The smart lock with digital technology

Team B&C/ NT

Godrej Locks, the leading manufacturer of locking devices launched Advanti, a technologically advanced digital lock range that pitches the concept of safety at one’s fingertips. The range comprises four variants- Revolution, Technosure, Rimtronic and Crystal and is high in style quotient.

The locks are packed with space-age like features which are simple to use. A door can be opened with a single touch as the lock comes with a 360-degree fingerprint sensor along with a touch screen. This system provides the highest level of security as each fingerprint is unique. The range offers four unique passwords for different members of up to 4- 12 digits. In case of emergency, the lock can be opened with a mechanical key. Advantis is the high-tech lock that works well for everyone, be it kids or elders, according to the company.

Commenting on the new digital locks range, Shyam Motwani, EVP and business head, Godrej Locks, said, “With the launch of Advantis, our larger objective is to equip customers with superior digital locking solutions. We are focusing on digital locks to meet the increasing demand for aesthetically appealing and technologically advanced branded smart locks. The demand of digital locks is largely in metros but the penetration of locks as a category is increasing in tier III-IV cities. The locks will be the frontrunner to cater to this demand and offer the highest level of safety for homes.”

The smart lock’s added safety feature is the adjustable spycode where random numbers can be added before or after the password in the presence of strangers to maintain secrecy. For multiple user access 100 RFID smart cards can be registered with Advantis. One of the most crucial feature is the fire sensor which automatically unlocks the door in case of a fire. This helps save precious minutes as help can be offered by opening the door from outside.

In cost the Advantis Revolution is priced at Rs 43,000, Technosure at Rs 38,000, Rimtronic Rs 25,000 and the Advantis Crystal at Rs 25,000. Godrej Locks is a company that owns the iconic Navtal locks that many households in India swear by. The company adheres to global quality norms and is a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. Godrej Locks main manufacturing is based in Goa.