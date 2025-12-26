The sound of Goan weddings

Bands that play at the Roce ceremonies preserve Goa’s cherished wedding customs

VINIKA VISWAMBHARAN | NT BUZZ

In a Goan Catholic wedding, the Roce ceremony, held a day or two before the wedding, is an emotional ritual. Family members bless the bride or groom, coconut milk is poured for purification and songs express gratitude, faith and togetherness.

Lead of the band Symphonic6Strings, Meconcio Fernandes, says, “We started with acoustic wedding performances and gradually realised the cultural significance of the Roce ceremony, preparing specifically for it,” he says.

Symphonic6Strings specialises in soulful, acoustic and traditional music for various wedding events, including bachelorette parties, Roce ceremonies and late-night wedding sets. Fernandes notes that Roce music differs from typical wedding music in Goa. “Roce songs are spiritual and reflective. They focus on blessings, gratitude, family bonds and guiding the bride and groom as they begin married life.”

While some hymns are constant, the playlist often varies by family and village. “Families often request songs that hold sentimental value. Most ceremonies end with lively Konkani songs,” he adds.

Despite the growth in scale of Roce ceremonies over the years, Fernandes believes the essence remains. “Live music, special clothes and coconut milk have been added but the tradition is still the same,” he says, adding that Roce bands are not always full-time but families still value them.

Another band preserving tradition is Chandorchi Kirna, a brass and folk ensemble from Chandor. Founded in 2016, the group has expanded from five members to a collective of musicians and dancers. “I grew up loving to sing and dance at weddings,” says owner and lead singer Viana Fernandes. Together with her husband, Jojo Fernandes, she began performing at Roce ceremonies for free for the exposure, which resulted in today’s success.

Chandorchi Kirna uses traditional Goan instruments like the ghumot, tambourine, and trumpet. They often start singing before the ceremony to welcome guests. The ceremony begins with mando songs like ‘Tamde Rosa’, ‘Fudaracho Raza’ and ‘Madgao Prasar’. The band also makes songs special for each family, using names and describing the rituals in song.

In 2019, six traditional Kunbi dancers joined the band, performing folk dances that reflect Goa’s farming traditions. For her, the most memorable moment was when a family in Loliem, Canacona, adjusted their Roce ceremony to the afternoon to suit the band’s travel schedule. “We have also performed at a Roce ceremony in Bombay. These moments show how deeply people connect with our music.”

A newer band keeping the tradition alive is the Feliz Goan Traditional Band, started in 2021 by sisters Melani and Anushka Gomes with help from their father. They perform at Roce ceremonies, mixing Portuguese and Indian influences into Konkani music. Their shows include ghumot, pendiero, guitar, keyboard and six Kunbi dancers in traditional outfits.

For the band, performing live is also a learning experience. “The client is always important. We try our best to make families happy,” says guitarist and singer, Seltan Gomes. Their aim is to perform at more events and share the Konkani language and Goan culture with a wider audience.