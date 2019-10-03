The stamp saga

The Department of Posts, Government of India along with the post master general and staff of Goa Postal Region inaugurated the Goa Philatelic Exhibition at Macquinez Palace, Panaji.

Chief guest for the same was mayor, Corporation of the City of Panaji, Uday Madkaikar; while the guest of honour was veteran philatelist, VR Navelkar. Also present were post master general, Goa, Vinod Kumar and senior superintendent of post officers, A Koragappa.

There were 65 frames on display out of which 55 were dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi while the rest were dedicated to Goan heritage and other cultures.

In his address, Madkaikar recalled his childhood days when he would wait eagerly for the postman to deliver letters home. “Due to technology, we have forgotten about the postman and how as children we would eagerly wait for him. I would like to thank the department of posts for serving us. One mustn’t forget about their contributions,” said Madkaikar. Highlighting Gandhi’s philosophy, Madkaikar also urged people to keep their surroundings clean and heed the mission of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Guest of honour, Navelkar in his address encouraged school students present at the function to pursue the hobby of stamp collection.

The Department of Posts also organised various competitions for school students to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

(The exhibition is open for public viewing

till October 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

at Macquinez Palace, Panaji.)