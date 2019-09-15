The story of an enigmatic valley

TENSING RODRIGUES

We have been trying to draw cause and effect relationships between events by looking at how they cluster over time. We have already analysed the first cluster of events around 8,000 BCE – 7,000 BCE (Before Common Era). The next cluster of events is about 3,000 years later, spread over 4,000 BCE – 1,000 BCE. This is a rather long period, and encompasses some very significant events. These include :ksatriya settlements in Kathiyavad and Sarasvati valley beginning to appear around 4,000 BCE (Harappan Timeline); onset of aridity in Sarasvati valley around 3,700 BCE; Sarasvati valley settlements growing, and Kathiyavad settlements shrinking by about 3,200 BCE (Harappan Timeline); drying up of Sarasvati by about 2,600 BCE; both Sarasvati valley and Kathiyavad peaking by 2,500 BCE (Harappan Timeline); the in-migration of the bramhan from the Central Asian Steppes into the Indian sub-continent (Gadgil); the sea receding on the west coast by about 2,000 BCE; submergence of Dvarka at around 1,500 BCE; eastward movement of bramhan into Yamuna plain at around 1,900 BCE (Harappan Timeline).

This cluster is rather enigmatic; it leaves one wondering all the time whether one is on the right track. Going by the Harappan Timeline, ksatriya settlements began appearing in Sarasvati valley around 4,000 BCE; the farmers from Kachi-Bolan plain were moving south-east into Sarasvati basin, probably in search of fresh pastures. This could be because the population in Kachi-Bolan plain had grown; or because the Sarasvati valley had become much more attractive due to the greatly improved flow in the river. But within the next 300 years, the valley was afflicted with aridity; by about 2,600 BCE the river began to dry up.

There is, in fact an array of dates for drying up of Sarasvati; and an array of causes. Danino puts the onset of aridity between 3,700BCE and 2,200 BCE, based on a study of groundwater available at depths of 50-60 metres along the course of a buried channel of a ‘defunct river’ in northwestern Jaisalmer (Rao et al, 1997 : Isotope Hydrology Studies On Water Resources In Western Rajasthan, in Current Science, Volume 72, Number 1). Around this time the flow of fresh water in the buried channel seems to have stopped [Danino, 2010: The Lost River – On The Trail Of The Sarasvati, 75]. But why did the river stop flowing?

Both climatic and tectonic factors have been cited. Staubwasser ascribes it to the 4.2 ka BP event; this is a dry period that affected across Asia (4.2 ka BP= 4,200 before present 2,200 BCE) [Staubwasser, 2003: Climate change at the 4.2 ka BP termination of the Indus valley civilisation and Holocene south Asian monsoon variability, in Geophysical Research Letters, Volume 30, 1425]. Dixit too puts this dry spell around more or less the same time (2,100 BCE), based on the palaeo climate record at Kotla Dahar palaeo lake in southern Hariana [Dixit et al, 2014: Abrupt weakening of the summer monsoon in northwest India ~4100 yr ago, in Geology, Volume 42; Number 4]. But these ‘global’ events perhaps only added to the distress in the Sarasvati valley; the river was essentially ephemeral; it was the melting of the Himalayan snow at the end of the Ice Age that had turned a seasonal stream into a mighty river; with time it was bound to dry up.

Tectonic events seem to have further worsened the situation. A fault tore apart the Siwalik Range, dislocating the western part horizontally southward, uplifting the western block by about 20 metres and sinking the eastern block by about 14 to 30 metres. As a result the River Tamasa abandoned Sarasvati and joined Yamuna around 1,900 BCE to 1,700 BCE [Valdiya, 2012: Geography, Peoples and Geodynamics of India in Puranas and Epics, 171]. Around the same time (1,900BCE to 1,500 BCE) the Indo-Gangetic Plain rose against the Siwalik by about 20 metres due to the reactivation of the Himalayan Frontal Fault [Valdiya, 2012: 172]. About a thousand years later (500 BCE) River Shatadru abandoned Sarasvati and swung westwards to join River Beas flowing into Indus. So the drying up of Sarasvati was not an event; it was a slow but continuous process that lasted from at least 3,700BCE to 500 BCE.

The enigma is that it is just around this time, when the Sarasvati valley was losing its attractiveness that the farmers from Kachi-Bolan plain decided to move there. In spite of the adverse conditions the settlements grew in Sarasvati valley, and peaked by 2,500 BCE. But what is an even greater enigma is the fact that the bramhan chose to arrive in this ‘graveyard’ of a civilisation. After being driven out of their Central Asian steppes by the 4.2 ka BP event, they crossed the Khyber Pass to enter the Indian sub-continent. Did the bramhan really settle in the Sarasvati valley? Or, did they just push to the upper reaches of the Yamuna, and then down along its course into the Yamuna – Ganga doab? At least that is what we see in the Harappan Timeline maps. The small cluster of settlements that we see growing slowly between 3,200 BCE and 2,500 BCE, suddenly explodes by 1,900 BCE and remains that way till 1,000 BCE.

Literary evidence from Samskrt texts seem to suggest that there was little love lost between the bramhan and the Sarasvati valley. By most of the texts Aparamt, Punjab, Sindhu-Sauvira (lower Indus valley on either sides of the river) and Surastra (Kathiyavad) were outside the arya heartland [Where the Black Antelope Roams Free, March 5, 2017]. According to the Dharmasutra of Sankha-Likhita (300 BCE – 100 BCE) ‘spotless spiritual pre-eminence is to be found only in the country to the east of the countries of Sindhu and Sauvira’ (Kane, 1941: Volume II, Part 1, 14). According to Baudhayana Dharmasutra(I.1.31) the countries of Surastra, Sindhu, and Sauvira are ‘not of pure Aryan ancestry’ (Kane, 1941: Volume II, Part 1, 15). Aratta is singularly looked down upon by the Vedic texts like Baudhayana Dharma Sutra (18.13, 44), which refers to it as the ‘immoral region of the northwest comprising of Sindh, Gandhara and the western Punjab’ (Parpola, 2015: The Roots of Hinduism – The Early Aryans and the Indus Civilization, 216).

But then, what about the saraswat, who clearly bear the name of their ‘best mother’ (RV 2.41.16)?