The sum of all delights

The ‘Yum Cha Delights’ being offered at Tamari, Vivanta Goa, Panaji on weekends is unique in several ways. From Dim Sums and Bao to main course and tea, there’s so much to look forward to

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

The weekend (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays) at Tamari, Vivanta Goa, Panaji has a unique offering for lunch. ‘Yum Cha Delights’ is a unique concept at the restaurant where dim sum lovers can indulge in as many of the various kinds offered.

What’s even better is that you also get to choose a soup, have your tummy full with an elaborately selected main course offerings and a dessert. And what makes this offering all the more special is that the Chinese concept has been replicated at Tamari with an offering of signature teas to pair along with the food.

Executive chef, Jose Thomas tells NT BUZZ, that the ‘Yum Cha Delights’, being offered at Tamari at Vivanta Goa, Panaji is a good offering for guests. “Like the concept in China, Yum Cha is served with tea. So here, there are seven kinds of Dim Sums in vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties that can be enjoyed with selected teas – that are unlimited,” he says.

For a rate of `850 for the vegetarian and `950 for non-vegetarian (plus taxes), there’s a lot you can eat. And with this limitless supply of Dim Sums and Baos, there’s no stopping until you say stop.

The tea is brought to the table in rounds and having two different ones together can actually make you choose the best suited one. The Chili Romance (red and white peppercorns, red currants, ginger, raspberries, strawberries and some flavouring), Geisa (this Japanese tea has a unique flavour that comes from the china bancha tea, Japanese kukicha tea, sesame, bamboo shoots, schizandra berries, ginger and roses), Little Buddha that has hints of pineapple, papaya, liquorice, sandalwood, red peppercorns, roman chomomile and some flavouring, and Mogo Mogo (banana, mango, melon, passion fruit leaves, sunflowers, guava, cornflowers) are the ones most people seem to be enjoying at Tamari while feasting on steaming Baos and Dim Sums – indeed, a perfect companion in this damp weather.

There are several Dim Sums you can feast on – from Spicy Chicken and Celery, to the pink ones made of lamb with cumin and jalapeno, a Pork Potsticker to some Crystal Prawn Dumplings and Chicken and Spring Onion Potsticker.

There are vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties of Baos to try as well. The Fish with Siriacha Sauce Mayonnaise and Pickled Cucumber and one with Chili Crab and Prawn Cake with Asian Slaw and Fried Garlic are the options in non-vegetarian.

“There is also soup, a main course and dessert to make it a full menu. So it will be more like a brunch that starts at 12:30 p.m. and goes on till 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday,” he says.

The soups are perfect for the season. There’s the Shitake Mushroom and Tofu Soup or a classic vegetarian Wonton Soup in the vegetarian section and in the non-vegetarian section, the Shitake Mushroom and Chicken Soup. The main course has a pretty decent menu that has Chicken Baby Corn and Pokchoy in Pickle Chili Sauce, Steamed Fish Ginger Scallion, Slow Cooked Lamb in Chili Bean Sauce, Wok Tossed Chili Garlic Noodle and Seafood and Spicy Mala Fried Rice with Chicken. An equally elaborate selection is available in the vegetarian section which includes the Sichuan Style Asian Vegetables, Steam Tofu Bell Pepper Sauce, Okra and Potato in Black Bean Sauce, Hunan Style Vegetable Noodles and Fukien Style Rice.

The Flambé Toffee of Banana with Vanilla ice-cream is just as unique to keep in tune with the theme of the offering.

Chef Thomas tells us that the one-of-a-kind concept has allowed people to come and dine-in and “so far the response is great,” he adds. But, it’s best you find the earliest time during your weekend for a nice lunch outing.