The village grounds that raised a state

Stories of faith, mud, memory and the fields that made Goa football

On most evenings in Goa, two rhythms rise from its villages. One comes from church and chapel bells with the breeze. The other comes from the scrape of studs on earth and the rustle of a crowd gathering under a fading sky.

These rhythms belong to the same land and the same soul. For decades, Goan culture has been described through music, food, tiatr, rituals and festa. Yet quietly woven into that long chain of traditions is football, a cultural art form now fighting to hold its place.

Goa’s football story did not begin in stadiums or under bright lights. It began in the village grounds where children chased the ball until dusk and elders argued about tactics from the touchline. These simple fields shaped the rhythm of daily life and produced the players who carried Goa’s colours with pride.

Today, as new challenges and fresh achievements shape the state’s sporting landscape, it is worth remembering that every step forward still begins in the same red mud and green grass that raised a footballing state.

The Village Ground: Our first art gallery

Long before children entered classrooms or workplaces, they stepped onto the village ground. It was the first space where imagination took shape.

“This was our first theatre, our first stage, our first canvas. Here, barefoot children danced with a football like they were performing choreography passed down through bloodlines,” stated Armando Colaco, Dronacharya Awardee and five time National champion coach with Dempo SC.

“Those moves were learned not from YouTube tutorials but from watching older boys whose skill felt mythical,” he added.

Every Goan footballer, from amateur to international, traces their creativity to these fields.

Sitting in his balcao in Ambelim, Augusto D’Silva described it simply. “Football is our tiatr on mud. We laughed, we got angry, we cried. It is the one place that has seen every emotion. Whether it is an inter ward, inter village or GFA league match, the emotions are always loud.”

The field is where stories are born. Tales of pride, heartbreak, rebellion, unity and the occasional miracle.

Sport as the quiet song of identity

Much has changed in the last decade. Yet every Goan village still carries a distinct soundscape. Some are known for their choirs. Some for their dance troupes. All are known for their football teams. The sport has long given villages an identity and a reason to stand together.

“Football has given Goa and its community a way to express identity without needing grand monuments. Almost every footballer has played village football before making it big,” stated Ramiro Sales from Varca.

Once, football talent in Goa felt like legacy. Today it feels like luxury.

“Back in the days, Goa produced the finest talent and we never had the facilities the current lot enjoys. Now, despite having everything, it is not happening,” lamented Armando.

Yet tradition stays stitched to every player. The sign of the cross before kickoff. The touch of the earth after scoring. The look to the sky in gratitude. Recently, CD Salgaocar’s Joshua D’Silva celebrated a goal with a gesture reading Jesus loves you.

“These gestures are rituals. They are no less sacred than lighting a candle at a feast or offering flowers at a temple,” stated a senior coach from Aldona.

In Goa, football is not just played. It is performed. It is a festival in motion. Sometimes chaotic. Often spiritual. Always communal.

Behind every player stands a silent group of craftsmen of the game. A mother washing mud stained socks. A father repairing worn studs. A grandparent preserving memories of iconic matches from the 80s and 90s. They are the custodians of dreams and they guard them with the same devotion with which villages guard their feasts.

For them, football is not recreation. It is inheritance.

There is always one elderly man in every village who watches matches from the same spot. Ask him why and he will say, voice trembling with memory, “These boys carry our story.”

Few sentences explain Goan football more truthfully.

Why these stories matter now

Goa stands between two worlds. One is modernising at speed. The other is trying not to forget itself. In this race, football has faltered. National performances have dipped. Clubs have struggled. The ecosystem has lost the rhythm that once defined it.

Yet the guardians of the sport remain relentless. Salcete FC, now celebrating 45 years, continues nurturing grassroots players. They recently organised an under 14 invitational tournament. Village clubs still host their inter village competitions. The state association GFA continues its calendar across the year.

The sport still matters deeply. This was clear when FC Goa hosted Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League at Fatorda. Fans filled the stadium regardless of colour, caste or creed.

“Football can unify where politics divides. It can preserve culture where consumerism erases identity. It can protect memory where time tries to wash it away. But only if we recognise it as a form of art and as a living archive of who we are,” stated Armando.

The African proverb says it takes a village to raise a child. In Goa, it takes a village to raise a footballer. A child’s first goal becomes a village celebration. A team’s win becomes a shared embrace. A player rising from humble beginnings becomes the mirror of an entire community.

This is what we owe the next generation. Football is an art that has shaped Goan culture. It has carried our spirit, our resilience and our sense of belonging.

“Walk through Panjim and you will see murals of different personalities. One day, someone may paint a mural of today’s players. Or write a song about a final played under floodlights. Or tell a child about a comeback that felt like a miracle,” explained Augusto D’Silva. In Goa, art remembers what football makes us feel. That is why it will always remain part of our culture and a beating heart we carry into tomorrow.