There is 26% deficit in GST mop-up in Goa: CM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday disclosed that there has been 26 per cent deficit in goods and service tax collections in Goa.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence, Sawant said the state will get compensation on GST for two more years from the Centre.

“Most of the states, including Goa, have requested the Finance Commission for extension of three years for GST compensation…,” he added.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur for initiating major economic reforms in the country, Sawant said the reduction in GST on hotel stays will not affect the GST collection, but will definitely be beneficial to the tourism industry in the state.

He held responsible the boards of directors and chairmen of the Mapusa and Margao urban co-operative banks for the current crises in the banks.

“The misuse of funds by the boards of directors has led to the crises. They gave loans to undeserving people and undue incentives to the staff,” Sawant reckoned.

He revealed that the government had been looking to merger of Mapusa Urban Co-operative Bank with PMC Bank. But since the RBI has imposed restrictions on the

PMC Bank, the government will have to weigh in other options.

“We are weighing options… if the banks are open to one-time settlement option then the government will be ready to give assistance,” he explained.

On the recruitments for government departments, the Chief Minister said the government will recruit employees as per needs of the departments and will factor in state’s finances.

The interdepartmental committee of officers constituted for assessment of staff strength in all the departments has been mandated for five years.

On the recruitment for the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Sawant said that he will speak to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane once the latter returns to Goa.

On the controversial declaration of Goa as an ODF state, he stated that Goa would have attracted national shame if the government had not declared the state open defecation free by the deadline.

“Every ward in village panachayats and municipalities has been given toilets. Geo-tagging of the toilets has also been done. The Goa Waste Management Corporation, the directorate of municipal administration and the directorate of panchayat are working on it. Community toilets are made available as and where required,” he maintained.