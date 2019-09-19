Third Bal Sahitya Parishad on September 19

Ravindra Bhavan, Margao is organising the third Bal Sahitya Parishad in association with Konkani Bhasha Mandal on September 19 and 20 at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao. The Parishad aims at discussing the various aspects of children’s literature while also deliberating on the need to spread reading culture among children.

The conference will be inaugurated on September 19, 10 a.m. Children’s writer Naresh Saxena will be present as the keynote speaker for the inaugural function. The conference will be held from 10a.m. to 5p.m. on both days.

A special book exhibition has been also organised on the sidelines of the Parishad. Publishers from across Goa will exhibit their books for sale at this exhibition.

The conference is expected to be attended by around 800 teachers from primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the state together with theatre teachers, writers, illustrators, librarians and literary enthusiasts. A book comprising of literature from teachers that was complied as part of a competition organised last year, will be released during this Parishad.

