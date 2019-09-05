Third floor of ministerial block at Secretariat to be CM’s section

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation will take up the work of alteration to the third floor of ministerial block at Secretariat building in Porvorim. The entire floor is to be designed for the Chief Minister’s office with adequate space for waiting lounge, toilets, meeting room, etc. The work is estimated to cost Rs 4 crore.

GSIDC board has granted post facto approval for taking up the work and for inviting consultancy bids from relevant empanelled consultants.

Currently, the Chief Minister’s office is on the first floor of the ministerial block.

The GSIDC board has also given approval for taking up work of construction of bridge over Valvanti river, connecting Bhandarwada to Vithalapur in Sankhali. The project cost considered initially was Rs 9.55 crore for construction of two-lane vehicular steel bridge with walkway for the span of 40.00 metres along with approach roads connecting at both the ends.

The board has also granted approval for taking up construction of bridge from Tarmatha Surla to Volvoi ferry point on river Mandovi.

The corporation has also taken decision to take up the work of installing 142 CCTV cameras at various locations in Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

Moreover, GSIDC board has also granted approval for work of construction of new police station at Valpoi and police outpost with PCR at Keri and Surla in Sattari, besides reconstruction of Calangute police station.