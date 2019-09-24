Thomas Cook shutdown: Govt-Hoteliers work out joint strategy

Government machinery in Goa is slowly gearing up to face a major blow to Goa’s tourism industry due to sudden shutdown of Thomas Cook UK, which was getting over 60,000 long-staying foreign tourists to Goa. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said his government is exploring tie ups with some other travel agencies and airlines.

CM Sawant did not speak much about it. But frankly admitted that it would definitely have an impact on Goa tourism. Because European tourist has been a backbone of Goa’s tourism economy from the time charter flights started in ‘80s.

