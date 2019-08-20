Threads that bond

The Verna Police Station along with the Verna Police ‘Crocs and Cops’ community policing unit organised Raksha Bandhan with a Cop. As part of the programme, the community was given a chance to visit the Verna police officers and tie a rakhi around their wrist in a bid to strengthen the police-public bond. The event saw many members of the community, school children and visitors of different ages and backgrounds visit the police station and spend the day with the officers.
