Thrills and chills

‘Mopa Diary’, a new Konkani thriller movie, scripted and directed by Mahesh Rane and produced by V P Sinari & Sons is all set to release on August 22, 7:30 p.m. at Pai Tiatrist Hall, Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

With a duration of 90 minutes, ‘Mopa Diary’ tells the story of a TV reporter John Almeida who is accused of producing fake news and loses his job. Thrown out of his house too, an inebriated John finds himself in a remote Mopa village. While the village locals refer to him respectfully as ‘doctor’, the journalist in John is soon aroused as he begins to suspect that there is something amiss in the peaceful village.

“This is a murder mystery and the concept is themed around greed. Having the experience of working with a television channel myself, helped me in the making of the film,” says Rane. Shot in the picturesque landscape of Savoi-Verem, Vangurme, Mulgao, Thivim, Taleigao, and Panaji, over a period of 10 days, the film stars John D’Silva, Antonet DeSouza, Satish Gawas, Anil Pednekar, and Pranjal Marathe.

“When I shared the story with John (D’Silva), he liked it. While he is known as the ‘Comedy King’, this film sees him experimenting with a new genre,” says Rane.

“When this film came about I thought to myself why stick to comedy? Why not try something different,” says D’Silva. “I hope people will accept the film.”

The film which features five new Goan artists also has a tribute to late music maestro Chris Perry and singer O’Luv sings one of his songs. The cinematographers for the film are Khushdeep Singh and Dhiraj Mishra who are both from Mumbai.

‘Mopa Diary’ is Rane’s second Konkani film. His first movie won four State Awards. A telefilm which he did with Doordarshan also won a National Award.

(‘Mopa Diary’ will have its Panaji premiere on August 25, 3:30 pm. at Entertainment Society of Goa, Panaji.)