Thriving tourism has negative impact in creating flesh trade demand: DGP

Panaji: Director General of Police (DGP) Pranab Nanda said that human trafficking remains a major serious crime and gross violation of human rights. “This is very often linked with organized crime and is considered as one of the most profitable criminal activity”, said Nanda.

Nanda was speaking at the two day programme, ‘source-destination’ consultation to combat human trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation in Goa organised by ARZ (anyay rahit zindagi), nodal NGO (anti human trafficking unit-Goa) in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development, Goa in Dona Paula on Tuesday.

He said that Goa is one of the major tourist destinations.

However the thriving tourism in Goa has had a negative impact in creating a demand for flesh trade and consequent, trafficking of persons for commercial sexual exploitation said Nanda.

He said that Goa police have registered 180 trafficking cases since 2015, rescuing more than 376 victims including 6 minors and arrested 377 accused. “Goa police have two dedicated anti human trafficking units in North and South Goa”, said Nanda.

Also present on the occasion were Chokha Ram Garg, secretary, Women and Child Development, Thomas, executive director, ECPAT- Luxembourg, Deepali Naik, Director of Women and Child Development, and Arun Pandey Director ARZ.

Garg said that out of 400 rescued girls interviewed by ARZ it is found that 353 of them have admitted that they are victims and the main reason is poverty, illiteracy and unemployment.

So on this, government is doing a lot of things and many things are in the process said Garg. “The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana is going to help to remove the root cause of this problem. If the girls are on their feet, if they are employed, if they are educated, the traffickers will find it difficult to lure the girls because of economic reasons”, said Garg.

The consultation is attended by the representatives from the government and non-government agencies from the three main source states to Goa such as Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and two main source countries namely Bangladesh and Nepal.

On the occasion a report by ARZ on ‘trafficking of women and children for commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) in Goa – a statistical analysis (2014 to 2019) was released.

Pandey said that 10 years back most of the girls trafficked to Goa were from North east. Through concerted efforts the trafficking from these areas has reduced. “We had been to Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram conducted workshops and training for stakeholders” said Pandey.

However trafficking to Goa has not reduced as there is demand and the supply is from other areas such as Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal. “If we cut supply from one state, the traffickers get it from other state”, said Pandey.

Pandey said that the aim of the consultation is to enable the law enforcement agencies and the service providers from Goa and the source states/countries to exchange information, share challenges and jointly plan strategies to combat human trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation.