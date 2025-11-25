Thunderstorm with lightning surprises parts of Goa

NT Reporter | Panaji

A brief but intense spell of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light rain swept across several parts of Goa on Monday night, surprising residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the sudden development to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and an upper-air trough extending across the Konkan–Goa region, which increased instability in the lower atmosphere.

IMD officials said the interaction of warm, moist winds with relatively cooler mid-level air triggered convective clouds over South Goa. A meteorologist said that such isolated thunderstorms are common during transitional periods when weak offshore wind patterns allow moisture to build up over coastal districts. Lightning flashes were reported from Sanguem, Quepem, and parts of Salcete, though no damage occurred.

The rains brought brief relief but pushed up nighttime humidity. The IMD expects slight fluctuations in temperature over the next 48 hours, with minimums around 20-22°C and maximums between 31-33°C. Isolated light rain may continue in parts of South Goa on Tuesday, with partly cloudy conditions likely through Wednesday.

From November 28 onward, Goa is expected to return to predominantly dry and stable weather. The IMD has issued advisories for fishermen, noting that winds of 30-35 km/h may prevail along the coast over the next two days. Sea conditions are likely to remain moderate, but fishermen have been urged to exercise caution, particularly during late evening and early morning hours when offshore thunderstorms may develop.