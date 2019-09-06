Tillari gates opened; alert sounded in Bicholim, Sankhali

NT NETWORK

Bicholim

With authorities from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra releasing water from the Tillari dam on Thursday following heavy rain showers in the last few days in Maharashtra and Goa border regions, Bicholim and Sankhali areas in Goa have been put on alert even as the level of water in Bicholim and Valvanti rivers rose by late evening.

According to the Maharashtra government officials, four gates of the Tillari dam were opened at 6 am on Thursday to release the extra water. The officials said that the water level in the dam had touched 111 metres and added that the four gates have been lifted to a height of 1.5 metres. The officials said that the gates will remain open till the water level in the dam drops to 110 metres.

Sources said that there was a rise in the water levels of Valvanti river in Sankhali and the Bicholim river. Valvanti river was flowing at a level of 2.25 metres while the Bicholim river water level rose to three metres around 8.30 pm. Sources also said that the Chapora river witnessed a rise in the water level in Sal village.

Bicholim mamlatdar Praveenjay Pandit, along with talathi Rupesh Naik,

conducted an inspection of flood-prone areas in Sal around 9 pm. He said that the situation is presently under control in Sal and is being closely monitored by a disaster management team. Residents of Sal have been alerted but asked not to panic over the situation. “Government machinery is fully prepared to handle any flood-like situation,” he said.

The discharge of water from the Tillari dam will continue till Friday morning, the Bicholim mamlatdar said and added that he had spoken to the dam in-charge around 9 pm.