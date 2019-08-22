Breaking News

Tiswadi get water early Thursday, 2nd pipeline at Curti joined, water for rest by evening

August 22, 2019 Video News 1 Views

The second pipeline from Curti supplying water to parts of Ponda-Tiswadi has been connected on Thursday morning and water is supposed to be released by Thursday evening itself.

Panaji and surrounding areas got water early on Thusday morning after the tanksat Altinho began filling by 9 on Wednesday. The Engineers says that the water supply will reach people in Marcel, Cumbarjua, Old Goa, Banastari, Betki-Khandola, Keri, Khorli & Diwar island post-midnight . Watch the on going work at Curti.

While there was an uproar over water at PWD St Inez office. The Cumbharjua youth block of the Congress gheraoed the PWD engineer over shortage of water.  

