Tiswadi tears apart draft CZMP’s flaws

August 4, 2019 Goa News 6 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

After facing public wrath in six talukas at consultation meetings on the controversial draft CZMP, the environment department on Saturday met with similar fate at the meeting held for Tiswadi talukas, as no draft maps were shown to the traditional fishing community and  villagers.

Fishermen from villages of Nauxi, Cacra, Agassaim, Neura, Golti-Navelim, St Estevam and representatives from civil societies strongly opposed the presentation held at the art and culture auditorium here on Saturday in the city.

Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral abstained from attending the meeting claiming that meetings have turned into political movement rather than consultation.

St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira made his presence at  the meeting.

The villagers said the presentation has no legal sanctity and demanded    its cancellation.

They demanded that special gram sabhas must be held to explain the draft plan to the villagers and factor in their views and suggestions for the  plan.

They maintained that the coastal plans prepared by the Chennai-based  National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management are full of inaccuracies,  and are mainly copied from Google Earth without doing any ‘ground truthing’ and without taking villagers into confidence.

They also found fault with the environment department for conducting the presentation without explaining them the draft coastal zone maps.

The consultation meeting is a fig-leaf to show the Centre that public hearing is conducted. But in actuality  all the fishermen communities are opposing the draft CZMP, the villagers said.

Those who attended the meeting raised their pitch for not showing casino vessels in CRZ IV of Mandovi river in the draft CZMP.

Prasad Harmalkar from Golti Navelim claimed  that their village plans have major faults: most of the khazan lands and cultivable fields have been shown as ‘mangrove forest’ due to the ingression of saltwater entered from the neglected bunds.

He said that no estuaries and its habitats have been identified and marked in the plans of the village. There has been no mention of fishing zones like ‘stick net’ placed along the inland  and in the mid-river, which is locally called ‘aar’.

The draft plan has  not shown the Salim Ali bird sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone; it has not even depicted turtle nesting grounds and otters settlements at Divar.

Villagers of St Estevem expressed their anguish at the environment department for not preparing any coastal maps for the village to raise objections or give suggestions.

A villager from Azzosim-Mandur raised doubts over the demarcation of high tide line which touches their houses due to the inroad of mangroves into  their agricultural lands.

A  fisherman from Nauxim raised his voice for not factoring in the contents  of the ICAR study report on fishing in the draft coastal zone management plan.

There  has been no   mention of   Marina project, which has been  proposed at Nauxi, in the draft CZMP.

